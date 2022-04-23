Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 3,257 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1,134.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $9.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,199. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.