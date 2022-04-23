Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 59 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $607.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.79. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $248.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $875.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

