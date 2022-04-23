Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.92. 1,570,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,274. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.25.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

