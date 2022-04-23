Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $529,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 970.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,104. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

