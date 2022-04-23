Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 888.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,002. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

