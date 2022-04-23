Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $128,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,460,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.05 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

