Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $62,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $98.41. 3,621,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.46 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.05.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

