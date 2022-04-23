Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $888,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Shares of LOW traded down $7.97 on Friday, hitting $197.06. 4,216,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,835. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.