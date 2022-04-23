Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,055 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Shares of FIS traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.97. 3,939,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,201. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

