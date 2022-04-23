Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 4,451 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 534.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,431 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 719,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. 17,255,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

