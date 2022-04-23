Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 351.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,860. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $401.51 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.51.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

