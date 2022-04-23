Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 611 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 442.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,834,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,129. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Argus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

ZM stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,624. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

