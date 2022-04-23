Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.