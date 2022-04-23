Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $8.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.63. 181,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day moving average is $174.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $245.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $100,391.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

