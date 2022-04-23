Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $670,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,490. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

