Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $74,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sysco by 740.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after acquiring an additional 524,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Sysco stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,711. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

