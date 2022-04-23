Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,711 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,887. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

