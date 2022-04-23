Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 6,281 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. 641,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,533. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90.

