Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,931 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 908,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,297,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,855. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

