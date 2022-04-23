Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,612 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

