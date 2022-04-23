Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $5.33 on Friday, reaching $134.25. 1,836,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,514. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

