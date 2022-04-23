Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Clorox stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.65. 2,146,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,367. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

