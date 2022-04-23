Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $180.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,143,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

