Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. 43,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,513. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

