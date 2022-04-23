Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 147,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. 1,102,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,368. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

