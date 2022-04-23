Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,110,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

