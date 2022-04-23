Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,987 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,547,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,392,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $660,000.

TCHP traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 119,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

