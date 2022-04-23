Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 2,375,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.