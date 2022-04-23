Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.98. 869,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.03 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.90 and its 200-day moving average is $347.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.45.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

