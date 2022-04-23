Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

NYSE:VMC traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

