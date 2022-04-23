BENQI (QI) Reaches Market Cap of $14.70 Million

BENQI (QI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, BENQI has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.51 or 0.07442334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.45 or 1.00184492 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

