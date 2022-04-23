Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Bentley Systems also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,439. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.32, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

