Berenberg Bank Cuts ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €13.60

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.35) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.72.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

