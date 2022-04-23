Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,375 ($30.90) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.44) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.19) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,633 ($34.26).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,188 ($28.47) on Tuesday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,259.50 ($29.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,046.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,042,935.21).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

