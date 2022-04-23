Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 945 ($12.30) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.80) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 770 ($10.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 793.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 813.78. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 593 ($7.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56.

In other JTC news, insider Wendy Holley purchased 13,088 shares of JTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £99,468.80 ($129,415.56).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

