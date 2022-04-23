Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Trading Down 0.5%

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.36 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29). 16,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 30,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.31.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

