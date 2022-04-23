BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Cap of $10.18 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $10.18 million and $97,095.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.84 or 0.07410647 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,705.67 or 0.99749351 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

