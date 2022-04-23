BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $183,000 in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

