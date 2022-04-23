BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $446,000 in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Affinity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 3,000 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affinity Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. 13,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,128. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

