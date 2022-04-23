BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 205,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

