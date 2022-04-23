BHZ Capital Management LP Takes $246,000 Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 979,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBFS stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $270.71 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

