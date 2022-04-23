BIDR (BIDR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.66 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and $41.31 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.85 or 0.07434035 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,788.82 or 0.99934647 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars.

