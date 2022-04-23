Binamon Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.92 or 0.07404663 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,804.61 or 1.00050114 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.