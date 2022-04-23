Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.95.

BDSX stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.27. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Biodesix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Biodesix by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

