BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.39. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 334.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

