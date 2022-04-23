Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 1.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €40.90 ($43.98) and last traded at €41.50 ($44.62). 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($45.16).

The company has a market cap of $821.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

