BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.16 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $682.69 million, a PE ratio of -171.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

