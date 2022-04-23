Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Blackstone has a dividend payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89. Blackstone has a one year low of $83.15 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

