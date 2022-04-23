Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.73.

BX stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $83.15 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

