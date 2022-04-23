Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Shares of BX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a one year low of $83.15 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blackstone by 49.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 202,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

